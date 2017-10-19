Saskatoon Blades dwarfed 6-3 by Vancouver Giants

Returning home after a week on the road, the Saskatoon Blades fell 6-3 to the Vancouver Giants at Sasktel Centre on Wednesday night in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The Blades currently sit at the bottom of the East Division in the Western Hockey League with a 3-5-0-0 record.

Defensemen Libor Hájek gave Saskatoon some life as he scored 21 seconds into the second period to give the home team their first lead of the game.

But just 14 seconds later, the Giants responded as Brendan Semchuk found the back of the net for the equalizer.

Surrey product Tyler Popowich added another later in the frame to give the visitors a 3-2 advantage, and the Giants never let go of the lead.

James Malm led all players with a goal and two assists for the Giants.

The loss comes on the heals of a road trip which saw the Blades go 2-1, with wins against the Regina Pats and the Red Deer Rebels.

Saskatoon will play in Prince Albert against the Raiders (3-4-3-0) on Saturday, Oct. 21.