Red Deer Rebels fall 4-1 to Saskatoon Blades

Cameron Hebig had the winner midway through the third period to lift the Saskatoon Blades over the Red Deer Rebels 4-1 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

Braylon Shmyr, Chase Wouters and Libor Hajek rounded out the attack for the Blades (3-5-0).

READ MORE: Medicine Hat Tigers skate past Saskatoon Blades 5-2

Grayson Pawlenchuk replied for Red Deer (5-4-0).

Saskatoon will host the Vancouver Giants on Oct. 18 at SaskTel Centre.

With files from Global News