Sports
October 15, 2017 2:08 pm
Updated: October 15, 2017 2:15 pm

Red Deer Rebels fall 4-1 to Saskatoon Blades

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Red Deer Rebels fell 4-1 to the Saskatoon Blades in WHL action on Saturday.

File / Global News
A A

Cameron Hebig had the winner midway through the third period to lift the Saskatoon Blades over the Red Deer Rebels 4-1 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

Braylon Shmyr, Chase Wouters and Libor Hajek rounded out the attack for the Blades (3-5-0).

READ MORE: Medicine Hat Tigers skate past Saskatoon Blades 5-2

Grayson Pawlenchuk replied for Red Deer (5-4-0).

Saskatoon will host the Vancouver Giants on Oct. 18 at SaskTel Centre.

With files from Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Blades Hockey
Enmax Centrium
Hockey
Red Deer Rebels
Saskatoon Blades
Saskatoon Sports
Western Hockey League
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News