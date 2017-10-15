Red Deer Rebels fall 4-1 to Saskatoon Blades
Cameron Hebig had the winner midway through the third period to lift the Saskatoon Blades over the Red Deer Rebels 4-1 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.
Braylon Shmyr, Chase Wouters and Libor Hajek rounded out the attack for the Blades (3-5-0).
Grayson Pawlenchuk replied for Red Deer (5-4-0).
Saskatoon will host the Vancouver Giants on Oct. 18 at SaskTel Centre.
