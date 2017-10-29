Saskatoon Blades win back-to-back games

The Saskatoon Blades won back-to-back games for the first time in the 2017-18 Western Hockey League (WHL) season.

Cameron Hebig led the way on Friday with a hat trick as the Blades beat the Swift Current Broncos 4-3.

READ MORE: Victoria Royals down the Saskatoon Blades 7-2

Tyler Lees had the game-winning goal at 5:51 of the third period for the Blades (4-7-1), who snapped a three-game skid.

Aleksi Heponiemi, Glenn Gawdin and Artyom Minulin found the back of the net for the Broncos (9-2-1).

Ryan Kubic made 33 saves for Saskatoon as Logan Flodell kicked out 29 shots for Swift Current.

The Broncos went 1-for-2 on the power play as the Blades scored once on four chances with the man advantage.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders edge Saskatoon Blades 4-3 in overtime

Hebig scored twice the following evening as the Blades toppled the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-1.

Tyler Lees and Chase Wouters supplied the rest of the offence for Saskatoon (5-7-1).

Tanner Kaspick kept the Wheat Kings (9-5-1) from being blanked.

Ryan Kubic kicked out 32 shots for the Blades. Logan Thompson made 19 saves for Brandon.

The Blades head out on a three-game road trip to Alberta where they will take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers and the Edmonton Oil Kings.

With files from Global News