November 4, 2017 1:09 pm
Updated: November 4, 2017 1:12 pm

Medicine Hat Tigers beat Saskatoon Blades 7-2

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Medicine Hat Tigers beat the Saskatoon Blades 7-2 at the Canalta Centre on Friday.

David Quenneville struck twice and Tyler Preziuso scored one goal and set up two more as the Medicine Hat Tigers beat the Saskatoon Blades 7-2 in Western Hockey League action on Friday.

Gary Haden, Ryan Chyzowski, James Hamblin and Dylan MacPherson also scored for Medicine Hat (9-6-0) and Linus Nassen had three assists.

Josh Paterson and Cameron Hebig scored for the Blades (6-8-1).

The Blades play the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday.

