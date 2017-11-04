Medicine Hat Tigers beat Saskatoon Blades 7-2

David Quenneville struck twice and Tyler Preziuso scored one goal and set up two more as the Medicine Hat Tigers beat the Saskatoon Blades 7-2 in Western Hockey League action on Friday.

Gary Haden, Ryan Chyzowski, James Hamblin and Dylan MacPherson also scored for Medicine Hat (9-6-0) and Linus Nassen had three assists.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades extend winning streak to 3 games

Josh Paterson and Cameron Hebig scored for the Blades (6-8-1).

The Blades play the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday.

With files from Global News