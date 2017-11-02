Saskatoon Blades extend winning streak to 3 games

Chase Wouters assisted on the tying goal, then scored the winner in overtime to lift the Saskatoon Blades to a 2-1 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Mark Rubinchik tied the game for Saskatoon (6-7-1) 8:32 into the third period. Wouters’ winner came with seven seconds left in overtime.

It was the Blades third-straight win.

Josh Tarzwell had the lone goal for the Hurricanes (7-6-1).

Blades goaltender Ryan Kubic stopped 35 shots for the win. Lethbridge’s Stuart Skinner made 34 saves in the losing effort.

Saskatoon was 1 for 3 on the power play while the Hurricanes failed to score on five chances with the man advantage.

The Blades continue their Alberta road trip on Friday when they take on the Medicine Hat Tigers.

With files from Global News