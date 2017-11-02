Sports
November 2, 2017 8:01 am

Saskatoon Blades extend winning streak to 3 games

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Saskatoon Blades extend their winning streak to three games.

File / Global News
A A

Chase Wouters assisted on the tying goal, then scored the winner in overtime to lift the Saskatoon Blades to a 2-1 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Mark Rubinchik tied the game for Saskatoon (6-7-1) 8:32 into the third period. Wouters’ winner came with seven seconds left in overtime.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Back-to-back wins confidence booster for Saskatoon Blades

It was the Blades third-straight win.

Josh Tarzwell had the lone goal for the Hurricanes (7-6-1).

Blades goaltender Ryan Kubic stopped 35 shots for the win. Lethbridge’s Stuart Skinner made 34 saves in the losing effort.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades win back-to-back games

Saskatoon was 1 for 3 on the power play while the Hurricanes failed to score on five chances with the man advantage.

The Blades continue their Alberta road trip on Friday when they take on the Medicine Hat Tigers.

With files from Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Blades
Blades Hockey
Hockey
Lethbridge Hurricanes
Saskatoon Blades
Saskatoon Blades hockey
Saskatoon Sports
Western Hockey League
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News