Vehicle crashes into drycleaning storefront in Cobourg

A vehicle plowed through the front entrance of Baker Cleaners on Elgin Street in Cobourg on Saturday morning at around 9:50 a.m.

Police believe the driver accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brakes, propelling the vehicle through the front doors and striking the front counter.

An employee at the drycleaner said she was behind the counter just before the crash, but jumped out of the way in time.

The accident forced the business to close for the day, but a few customers managed to pick up and drop off their items at the side window.

Baker Cleaners is celebrating 30 years in Cobourg this year, with the Elgin location marking their second outlet in the area.

The incident is under investigation.