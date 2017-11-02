Car smashes into Hamilton store, G1 driver charged
The driver of a car that smashed into a downtown Hamilton store is facing charges.
Just before 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning, police were called to the area of Emerald Street North and King Street East after a vehicle drove through a storefront window.
Police say the driver failed to properly negotiate a right-hand turn.
A 34-year-old woman has been charged with careless driving and driving with a G1 licence without being accompanied by a qualified driver.
A city building inspector says the store is structurally sound and no evacuation was required.
The vehicle suffered extensive damage, but no one was hurt.
