2016 slaying of top Hell’s Angel, dismembered body dumped in Langley are linked: IHIT

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is linking the death of a prominent Hell’s Angel with another gruesome murder.

On Friday, 27-year-old Jason Francis Wallace pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Robert Keith Green.

Green, a senior member of the Hell’s Angels, was gunned down in Langley on Oct. 16, 2016.

Investigators are now linking Green’s death to the murder of Shaun Allan Clary, who was killed just over a week later. His body was cut into pieces and dumped by the side of the road in Langley.

“Mr. Green was a well-established member of an organized crime group, and investigators have identified links from his murder to the murder of Shaun Allan Clary that occurred overnight on October 24, 2016,” said IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster in a media release.

On Friday, Wallace pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Green’s death in Surrey Provincial Court.

While investigators can say that there are links between the two murders, they have not confirmed that they are linked to other homicides or current gang conflict.

“It has been just over a year since this heinous act was made a public display, and it will not be forgotten. IHIT continues to work with our partner police agencies and are advancing this investigation,” said Foster.

IHIT is planning to share more information on the two cases Friday afternoon.

Investigators said there are individuals who have specific and intimate details about what happened to Clary, and investigators are urging those people to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).