Days after sunny, dry weather, record-breaking snowfall hits B.C. South Coast

Just days after residents of B.C.’s South Coast were basking in sunny and dry weather, the first snowfall of the season hit the region.

Earlier in the week, families were taking kids and dogs to the park, strolling along the beach, biking on the seawall and even leaving the tops down on their convertibles.

But by Friday morning, Lower Mainland residents were waking up to snow on the ground.

Environment Canada says the first Arctic front of the season moved across B.C. on Thursday. It brought a blast of cold air, strong winds and the first snowfall of the season to Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria.

Communities and highway passes in the Southwest Interior and Kootenays also received significant snowfall.

Cranbrook set a new record of 20 centimetres, breaking the old record of 15.7 centimetres set in 1984.

Chilliwack also saw its earliest snowfall in 29 years.

Ten centimetres fell in Chilliwack, meaning this was also the heaviest snowfall this early in the season.

Some record-low temperatures were also recorded in Prince George, which hit -15 C (old record -14.4 C, set in 1961), Williams Lake, which hit -16 C, (old record -15 C, set in 1961), and at the Kamloops Airport, which hit -8 C, (old record -6.7 C, set in 1957).

Here’s some of the other recorded snowfall amounts from Thursday and Friday (in centimetres):