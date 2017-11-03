Snow greets some commuters in Metro Vancouver Friday morning

Residents in parts of Metro Vancouver woke up to snow on their cars and snow on the roads Friday morning.

Surrey and Delta appeared to get the worst of the snow.

And to think that just a few days ago it was 22 degrees here in South Surrey! Off to work. See you there. pic.twitter.com/FdYZSmZXDw — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) November 3, 2017

Most snow I've seen so far is in South Surrey. This is King George Blvd at 148 St. @GlobalBC @GlobalBCMorning #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/Buco0dXk3G — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) November 3, 2017

However, the worst appears to be over. Drivers are still being urged to take a few extra moments this morning, clear off their cars and drive slowly as conditions are still icy.

There are reports of a number of accidents around Metro Vancouver.

Snow plows and salting trucks were out overnight in the region.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says the system that brought this snow is now making its way to the south.

“We’re continuing to see gusty, cold arctic winds in the Fraser Valley and parts of southern Metro Vancouver this morning. For snow, just some isolated left-over flurries this morning for most of Metro Vancouver,” says Madryga. “The Fraser Valley could see another two or three centimetres possibly. But everything dries out late morning and afternoon as the system moves to the south.”

The major highways linking the Lower Mainland to the southern interior are open.

The Trans-Canada Highway, Highway 3, and the Coquihalla were all closed at various times Thursday because of heavy snow.