2 drivers killed when transport trucks collide in northwestern Ontario
THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Two truck drivers have died in a collision in northwestern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police say two tractor-trailers collided on Highway 17 about 40 kilometres west of Shabaqua, Ont., on Wednesday.
The drivers – both 33 years old – have been identified as Sukhvir Sidhu of Steinback, Man., and Amrit Sekhon of Calgary.
Police say a passenger in one of the tractor-trailers is in hospital in stable condition.
The highway was closed for nine hours while police investigated.
