Okanagan Spirits hosts annual mixoff event
With a dash of innovation, an ounce of creativity and a whole lot of wow factor, 10 bartenders threw down to create the best cocktail in the Okanagan Thursday night.
Okanagan Spirits fifth annual Mixoff event also saw chefs create unique tastes to go along with some innovative drinks.
Bartenders used local wine and two items from Okanagan Spirits to impress judges and those in attendance at the event that took place at the Laurel Packing House.
Teams got into the spirit with costumes and elaborate props to add to the fun.
