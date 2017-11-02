One person sent to hospital after South Osborne robbery​

Winnipeg police are on the hunt for the suspect in a robbery that sent one man to hospital on Thursday.

Officers responded to a call concerning an apartment in the 300 block of Clare Avenue in South Osborne just before 8 a.m.

Police are unable to confirm whether or not the suspect was armed, but said they are not concerned for public safety at this point.

“This investigation is still in its preliminary stages – we have a number of witnesses that we need to talk to and we do not have anyone in custody at this time,” Const. Jay Murray said.

Const. Murray said police were also unsure whether or not the person sent to hospital was a victim or the suspect.

“Incidents of this nature, it’s very rare for them to be random incidents and I don’t think we’re headed down that path on this specific incident,” he said.