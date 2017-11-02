Alleged Hells Angels members face charges after RCMP raid buildings in Nova Scotia, Ontario

Two men, alleged to be members of the Hells Angels biker gang, are facing multiple charges after a 10-month investigation resulted in police raids in Nova Scotia and Ontario on Wednesday.

According to police, 61-year-old Paul Francis Monahan, an alleged “hang-around” member of the New Brunswick Nomad Hells Angels chapter, was arrested without incident yesterday in Jeddore, N.S.

The Mounties have also arrested Mark David Heickert, 48, an alleged full-patch member of the Oshawa Hells Angels chapter, at a residence in Orillia, Ont.

Monahan has been charged with:

15 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (marijuana)

one count of possession of proceeds of crime

four counts of conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance (cocaine)

one count of conspiracy to possess proceeds of crime

one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

Heickert has been charged with:

four counts of conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance (cocaine)

one count of conspiracy to possess proceeds of crime

“Today’s charges demonstrate that outlaw motorcycle gang criminal activity often has no borders,” stated Supt. Alfredo Bangloy, Nova Scotia RCMP federal policing officer, in a news release.

“We want Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs to know that they have been a priority for law enforcement in Nova Scotia, and they will continue to be. They are not welcome in our communities.”

The RMCP say they also carried out warrants at a home in Ostrea Lake, N.S., Orillia, Ont., and a Hells Angels clubhouse in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S.

Officers reportedly seized two kilograms of cocaine, a sawed-off shotgun, a large quantity of cash, outlaw motorcycle gang paraphernalia, multiple cellphones and electronics from the homes.

And at the clubhouse, RCMP seized a small quantity of hash and marijuana, a number of unidentified pills, outlaw motorcycle gang paraphernalia, multiple cellphones, electronics and cash.

Police say that the joint operation between RCMP officer in Nova Scotia and Ontario began in February 2017 in order to investigate trafficking of drugs by a member of the Hells Angels in Nova Scotia.

Monohan is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Thursday while Heickert is scheduled to appear in court in Ontario.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.