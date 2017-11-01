N.S. RCMP raid biker club in Musquodoboit Harbour

Nova Scotia RCMP have raided a biker club just outside of Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S.
Several police units converged on the yellow building at some point after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Mounties aren’t saying much in regards to the raid but will release more info Thursday.
The incident comes less than two weeks after three members of the Gatekeepers Outlaw Motorcycle Gang were charged with uttering threats and criminal harassment.
In July, police executed a search warrant on the New Glasgow chapter of the Gatekeepers.
