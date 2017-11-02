Okanagan bracing for first snowfall of the season

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Okanagan.

According to Environment Canada, a significant snowfall is expected across the southern Interior due to a low pressure system over the south coast combined with the passage of an arctic front.

Total snowfall amounts are expected to range from 10 to 15 cm in the valley bottom to 20 cm or more over higher terrain.

Drivers are being reminded to adjust their driving to the changing conditions.

For the latest road conditions, drivers are encouraged to check the DriveBC website.