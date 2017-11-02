Health
Nursing shortage forces weekend closing of Spiritwood emergency centre

Registered nursing shortage forces weekend closing of the Spiritwood Collaborative Emergency Centre.

File / Global News
A nursing shortage is forcing the Prince Albert Parkland Health Region (PAPHR) to close the emergency centre in Spiritwood for the weekend.

Spiritwood Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) will be closed Nov. 4 and 5 due to a staffing shortage of registered nurses.

Anyone who requires emergency services on those days should contact 911.

The CEC is usually open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT.

The closure does not affect the Spiritwood Primary Health Care Clinic, which remains open Monday to Saturday.

A PAPHR spokesperson said they are actively recruiting registered nurses to fill the positions.

They added additional training is required for the emergency centre positions, which can take several months to complete.

