Nursing shortage forces weekend closing of Spiritwood emergency centre

A nursing shortage is forcing the Prince Albert Parkland Health Region (PAPHR) to close the emergency centre in Spiritwood for the weekend.

Spiritwood Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) will be closed Nov. 4 and 5 due to a staffing shortage of registered nurses.

READ MORE: Flu shots now available in Saskatoon but not the nasal spray

Anyone who requires emergency services on those days should contact 911.

The CEC is usually open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT.

The closure does not affect the Spiritwood Primary Health Care Clinic, which remains open Monday to Saturday.

A PAPHR spokesperson said they are actively recruiting registered nurses to fill the positions.

READ MORE: FOCUS: How farmers sparked a conversation about mental health

They added additional training is required for the emergency centre positions, which can take several months to complete.