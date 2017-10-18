Royal University Hospital approved for temporary mental health assessment unit

A temporary mental health assessment unit is being set up at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

The assessment unit will be able to care for up to seven patients at a time in a safer and more appropriate space.

RELATED: NDP, families call for emergency mental health unit in Royal University Hospital

Leslie Dubé, who along with his wife Irene donated $1 million to the Royal University Hospital Foundation for the new unit, said it is important for mental health patients to receive the care they need.

“We welcome today’s announcement and the expansion of mental health services that will help improve the patient and family experience as well as relieve pressure on the existing Emergency Department and the Irene and Leslie Dubé Centre for Mental Health,” Dubé said in a release.

The unit was established following recommendations in the province’s Mental Health and Addictions Action Plan.

The focus of the unit is to reduce wait times and improve responses in the emergency department for mental health and addictions issues.

READ MORE: How farmers sparked a conversation about mental health

Saskatoon Health Region CEO Dan Florizone said those issues affect many people in the province and the new unit will help provide care in an appropriate space.

“Our patients not only need safety, privacy and comfort, they deserve it,” Florizone said in a release.

Renovations will begin this month and the new unit is expected to be operational within four months.

It will move to the new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital adult emergency room when the hospital opens in the fall of 2019.