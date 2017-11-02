Man dies after train collides with minivan southwest of Viking, Alberta

The RCMP said it is investigating after a 49-year-old driver of a minivan died after his vehicle collided with a train just outside Viking, Alta. on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 14 at about 1 p.m. Investigators believe the minivan was headed south on Highway 36 when it crossed into the path of a train headed west.

The driver of the minivan, a man from Viking, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead soon after, Mounties said.

Traffic was rerouted for several hours but has since resumed to normal.

“All lights and crossing arms were activated in the roadway at the time of the collision,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Police continue to investigate this matter, however speed and alcohol are not considered factors at this time.”

Viking is located about 140 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.