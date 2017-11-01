Kelowna man guilty of defrauding a Google executive

A Kelowna man has been found guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars from a former Google executive seven years ago.

The charges against Dan Keith Andersen stem from a deal he made with California businessman Bart Woytowicz — a former sales manager from Google who wanted to sell a 3D video company for more than $4 million US.

Court documents show that Woytowicz had transferred $2 million US to Andersen’s company account. The money was meant as a loan but not to be touched.

According to the judgement against Andersen, he was in the process of raising significant money through the sale of patents and would use some of that money to buy Woytowicz’s company, but he needed cash in his account to prove to a potential buyer that his company was profitable.

Despite a number of safeguards taken by Woytowicz, Andersen managed to withdraw the $2 million.

What Andersen did with the money is not indicated in court documents.

He’ll be sentenced at a later date.