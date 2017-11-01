More than 130 groups to gather for anti-racism rally in Montreal

Community groups from around Quebec are planning a large demonstration against hate and xenophobia.

More than 130 groups are set to meet at Place Emilie-Gamelin on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.

They say there has been a “rise of racist hate speech in Quebec,” citing the Parti Quebécois’ Charter of Values in 2013 and the election of Donald Trump as president in the U.S. as influential factors.

“This is not singular or unrelated cases of racism,” said Anas Bouslikhane, one of the event’s organizers.

“What we’re seeing is a deep-seeded racism in Quebec society that is unveiling itself today and is becoming more crystallized.”

This comes only a few weeks after the Quebec Liberals cancelled consultations on systemic racism, something organizers of the event are denouncing.

They say hate groups can see this as a message of legitimization and it can fuel a “toxic atmosphere.”

When making the announcement, Immigration Minister David Heurtel said the government’s focus has simply changed. Instead of consultations, he said there will be a one-day forum on immigrant unemployment this December.

The Liberal government also recently tabled a bill to ban face coverings when receiving a public service. Many critics say Bill 62 targets Muslim women.

