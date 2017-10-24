Quebec justice minister explains details of religious neutrality bill

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallée is providing further details Tuesday about how the government’s controversial Bill 62 will be implemented.

The law bans people from giving or receiving public services if their face is covered, except for emergencies.

The legislation has been widely derided, with critics saying it targets Muslim women.

It applies to public transit, meaning bus drivers and Metro officials might have to tell people they can’t get on if they don’t show their face.

Bill 62 was tabled by Vallée in 2015 and applies primarily to public services, such as a city bus, health services or go to a public school or CEGEP.

“It’s normal that, if someone comes with their photo I.D. and large glasses, that we would ask them to take their glasses off so we can make sure their face matches the I.D,” Vallée argued.

The justice minister was asked if bus drivers would have to take on the responsibility of refusing access to anyone covering their faces.

“There are already procedures in place for bus drivers to intervene if a person refuses to respect the minimum rules to enter a bus,” said Vallée.

Opposition parties voted against the hotly debated Bill 62, saying it doesn’t go far enough and should extend to authority figures like judges and police officers.

Anyone affected can apply for court-ordered religious accommodation, but it is not yet sure what the criteria will be.

Some estimate there are about 50 women who cover their faces with a niqab or burqa in the province.

Advocacy groups say they will challenge the law in court.

Quebec is the first jurisdiction in North America to ban religious face coverings for public services.

— with files from The Canadian Press