Global News at 5:30 Montreal October 18 2017 5:39pm 02:04 Quebec passes religious neutrality bill Quebec has passed the province’s controversial religious neutrality bill. As Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports, opposition parties still insist it doesn’t go far enough. Quebec’s religious neutrality bill passes with a vote of 66-51 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3812156/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3812156/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3812156/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/419/883/BILL_62_VOTE_PASSES_PKG_EDMGCO4W_tnb_4.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?