Police issue Canada-wide murder warrant for man wanted in Leslieville shooting

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Leslieville last March.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Carlaw Avenue near Queen Street East on March 23.

The victim, later identified as 29-year-old Ceyon Carrington, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time, police said it appeared to be a “targeted shooting.”

Carrington, who was an aspiring rapper, was on his way to a recording studio after teaching kids basketball at the Regent Park Community Centre, according to police.

Investigators said Carrington and a friend had just stepped out of a cab and were walking toward the studio when they were ambushed from behind. Carrington’s friend got away unscathed, but Carrington was shot multiple times.

On Wednesday, police issued the warrant for Ibrahim Mohammed Ibrahim, 23, of Toronto.

He is considered to be violent and police said if seen, do not approach him but call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

—With files from Mark Carcasole