Gas prices spiking in Winnipeg, rising to $1.18 per litre

You might get a bit of shock at the gas pump today.

Many stations across the city are hiking their prices, selling gas for $1.18 per litre.

That’s up from the 103.4 cents per litre gas was selling for Wednesday morning.

“A major pipeline that delivers a significant amount of gasoline to the US Midwest has run into some trouble,” explained Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.com. “It’s the Explorer Pipeline, it’s down, some of the refineries in the region have not come out of maintenance, so there’s a bit of a crunch in supply.”

McTeague doesn’t expect to see prices drop anytime soon.

“Until I hear that pipeline is repaired, I think prices will move into and perhaps even exceed $1.20 a litre. Some are suggesting $1.26, I think that’s a little at the high end, but I think $1.20 is a no-brainer.”

Prices aren’t just spiking in Manitoba, either. The trend is being seen nationally.

“Calgary’s around $1.17, Toronto’s in the $1.22 range, Montreal’s around $1.31, Halifax is pushing in the $1.17 area,” McTeague said. “And of course you could live in Vancouver, where they don’t like pipelines. There, it’s $1.44.”