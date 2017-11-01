Two charged in alleged beating of woman in Abbotsford

Two people have been charged in connection with the alleged assault of a woman in Abbotsford in October.

Back on Oct. 12, Abbotsford police were called to an area near the Valley Golf Centre on Gladwin Road to reports of an assault in progress.

When they arrived, officers found a 46-year-old woman who had been beaten, and had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators arrested three people, and now Abbotsford police say 26-year-old William Andrew Buwalda and 22-year-old Chelsea Rhian Vince have been charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

Police said they believe Buwalda was the person who called 911 the night of the incident to say he and Vince had found the injured woman near the roadside and brought her into their home.