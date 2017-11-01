Saskatoon High School Huddle: week 8 – football semifinals
The Saskatoon high school football season is winding down.
Six-time defending Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate 4A city champions Holy Cross Crusaders took on the St. Joseph Guardians in one semifinal matchup.
The Crusaders entered the game undefeated.
The other semifinal had the Centennial Chargers, who have lost only one game this season – to the Crusaders – taking on the Bowman Bears.
