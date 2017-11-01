Multiple fatalities reported after chain reaction crash on Hwy. 400: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are reporting multiple fatalities following a chain reaction collision involving at least 14 vehicles on Highway 400 near Bradford, Ont.

Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of the highway between Highway 88 and 89.

“The collision involves approximately 14 vehicles, including at least 3 transport trucks,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told reporters on the scene.

“There was a massive fire that consumed most of the vehicles that are involved.”

Police said there was a collision 40 minutes prior to the chain reaction crash involving three vehicles that may have played a role in the event.

“There was traffic that was queuing because of lane restrictions due to a second collision that had happened just prior,” Schmidt said.

“At some point, traffic was slowing, and the last vehicle in the line appeared to have smashed through all these vehicles and set off a chain reaction, fireball explosions with multiple fatalities.”

At least 2 people are dead in a 14 vehicle crash with a large fire that has Closed HWY 400 between HWY 88 and HWY 89. @globalnewsto @am640 pic.twitter.com/SPVLplisyk Story continues below — Toronto News JASON (@FirstNewsGTA) November 1, 2017

Police believe a transport truck collided into the vehicles ahead and caused a massive fire.

“For a collision of this significance, it would appear that it was a transport truck that came in and launched this chain reaction,” Schmidt said.

“I have never seen a collision scene of this magnitude with this significance. It is almost Armageddon. There are cars, twisted metal, debris everywhere.”

Police said the highway closure of both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 400 will be in effect for most of the day.

“Clean up and recovery is unknown,” Schmidt said. “There’s a huge environmental spill as well, with fuel that was leaking and burning at the scene.”

Authorities are advising motorist to avoid the area and to get off at exits early. Schmidt said secondary roads will be very heavy including Highway 27, Weston Road and Jane Street.

#Hwy400 closed NB and SB between 88 and 89. Multiple fatalities, 14 vehicles

Closure may last all day

P/C @newtecfirechief pic.twitter.com/qHPytbriwQ — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) November 1, 2017