Grenfell Road haunted house hauls in food donations

When Kelowna’s Paul Coxe decorates for Halloween, he goes all out and then invites the entire community to enjoy a boo or two.

His Grenfell Road house saw about 2,500 people attend over four nights and about 4,000 lbs of food was gathered for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Coxe begins planning for his haunted house right after Halloween is over and begins assembling props in September.

He knows guests are having fun by the amount of screams coming from the house.