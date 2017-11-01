Grenfell Road haunted house hauls in food donations
A A
When Kelowna’s Paul Coxe decorates for Halloween, he goes all out and then invites the entire community to enjoy a boo or two.
His Grenfell Road house saw about 2,500 people attend over four nights and about 4,000 lbs of food was gathered for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
Coxe begins planning for his haunted house right after Halloween is over and begins assembling props in September.
He knows guests are having fun by the amount of screams coming from the house.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.