Kelowna kids attend ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

To help promote better safety in the community, the Kelowna location of the Salvation Army hosted a unique Halloween event.

Instead of going door-to-door for candy, children went trunk-to-trunk at the Sally Ann on Sutherland Avenue.

“This is a fun event for the entire family,” Patty Lou Bryant, communications coordinator, said. “The kids can enjoy a safe, fun evening.”

Salvation Army staff backed up their cars, decorated and dressed up in costumes to entertain the children and hand out candy.