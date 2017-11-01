Entertainment
November 1, 2017 1:43 am
Updated: November 1, 2017 2:00 am

Kelowna kids attend ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
To help promote better safety in the community, the Kelowna location of the Salvation Army hosted a unique Halloween event.

Instead of going door-to-door for candy, children went trunk-to-trunk at the Sally Ann on Sutherland Avenue.

“This is a fun event for the entire family,” Patty Lou Bryant, communications coordinator, said. “The kids can enjoy a safe, fun evening.”

Salvation Army staff backed up their cars, decorated and dressed up in costumes to entertain the children and hand out candy.

Family Event
Halloween
Kelowna
Salvation Army
Trick Or Treating
Trunk Or Treat

