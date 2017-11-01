Kelowna kids attend ‘Trunk or Treat’ event
A A
To help promote better safety in the community, the Kelowna location of the Salvation Army hosted a unique Halloween event.
Instead of going door-to-door for candy, children went trunk-to-trunk at the Sally Ann on Sutherland Avenue.
“This is a fun event for the entire family,” Patty Lou Bryant, communications coordinator, said. “The kids can enjoy a safe, fun evening.”
Salvation Army staff backed up their cars, decorated and dressed up in costumes to entertain the children and hand out candy.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.