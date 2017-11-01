Man suffers serious injuries after being shot and assaulted in east Alberta home invasion

The RCMP is investigating after a violent weekend home invasion in east-central Alberta saw the victim get shot and be taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers responded to a home invasion in the community of Frog Lake, Alta. at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. When they got there, officers were told several suspects got into the home after using a gun to shoot at the door. Mounties said a man was sleeping near the front entrance when the shooting began and suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was also assaulted during an “altercation.” The suspects then stole a TV and jewelry before leaving in a vehicle.

According to the RCMP, investigators believe the home invasion was “not a random incident” and they do not believe there is any risk to public safety.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said the victim was taken to hospital in Edmonton. They added no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Elk Point RCMP detachment at 780-724-3964 or their local police department. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Frog Lake is about 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.