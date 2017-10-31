Ontario’s police watchdog investigating man’s death in Brampton
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a man’s death following an incident outside a Brampton residence on Tuesday morning.
The Special Investigations Unit said Peel Regional Police received a 911 call from a man around 8:45 a.m.
Officers responded to a residence in the Bovaird Drive and McLaughlin Road area and had interacted with the man before he was transported to hospital by ambulance.
The SIU said that’s where the 44-year-old man was pronounced dead.
Two subject officers and one witness officer have been designated as part of the investigation.
The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. As well, video evidence of the incident can be uploaded through the SIU website.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
