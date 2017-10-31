Hamilton police arrest three people for drug offences during routine traffic stops

Hamilton police have a few prime examples of routine traffic stops being anything but routine.

Three people who were pulled over by officers over the last 24 hours are now facing criminal charges.

Police stopped a Ford pickup truck that was speeding near King Street East and Catherine Street North just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The 34-year-old woman driver was wanted on three criminal arrest warrants and has been charged with a dozen offences, including possession of crystal meth, theft, and driving while disqualified.

Just after 9:30 pm. Monday night, police seized over 30 grams of marijuana from a vehicle that was parked near Gray Road and Highway 8, and charged an 18-year-old woman with possession of controlled drugs.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday night, at Hunter and Poulette streets, officers stopped a car and arrested the 34-year-old male passenger on several drug-related offences.