Man injured after stabbing at Sherbourne and Shuter
A man was taken to hospital following a stabbing in downtown Toronto.
Toronto police responded to a call just before 6 a.m. Tuesday near the area of Sherbourne Street and Shuter Street.
Police said they located a male with multiple stab wounds and he was transported to hospital.
A suspect was located at the scene near a bus stop and a knife was also recovered.
There’s no word yet on the motive of the attack and the investigation is ongoing.
