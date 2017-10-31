Crime
October 31, 2017 7:10 am

Man injured after stabbing at Sherbourne and Shuter

Police investigate a stabbing at 200 Sherbourne Street on Oct. 31, 2017.

A man was taken to hospital following a stabbing in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police responded to a call just before 6 a.m. Tuesday near the area of Sherbourne Street and Shuter Street.

Police said they located a male with multiple stab wounds and he was transported to hospital.

A suspect was located at the scene near a bus stop and a knife was also recovered.

There’s no word yet on the motive of the attack and the investigation is ongoing.

 

 

