Police recommend trick-or-treating caution in light of disguised drugs

Warnings are being issued from police across Canada prior to Halloween regarding the potential of items containing drugs, appearing in Halloween bags.

Fentanyl blotters depicting a witch on a broom were recently seized in Winnipeg during a drug bust.

“This is a huge concern,” Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver cautioned. “If someone touched these, if a child touches these, it could be lethal. I can’t stress it any more strongly.”

Also, police in Quebec are warning the public of gummy bears laced with cannabis.

While the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has no indication either item is, or will be, in Saskatoon, it does heed caution.

“If you’re going through your child’s candy and something looks suspicious just, for peace of mind, get rid of it,” SPS spokesperson Alyson Edwards said.

The Saskatchewan Prevention Institute suggests it may be time to reconsider Halloween activities all together.

“We don’t have to go to stranger’s doors and let our kids get candy from them,” said Noreen Agrey, who was quick to distinguish the organization isn’t ‘anti-Halloween.’

“Parents really have to think that through,” she said. “What are the risks that you’re willing to take?”

Agrey suggests considering other activities. Some options are house parties, costume parades at care homes or a stroll around the mall.

If trick-or-treating is on the agenda, police advise children don’t consume candy along the way and have a parent look through it once they arrive home.