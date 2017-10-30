Recipe Reveal: Nashville Hot Chicken at Brazen Hall Kitchen & Brewery

WINNIPEG – One of the first items on Brazen Hall Kitchen & Brewery’s menu was inspired by travelling, according to the restaurant’s owner Kristjan Kristajnsson.

“It was on my radar as an item that I thought would be exciting in Winnipeg,” Kristajnsson said.

“To decide our menu here we travelled all over the place, we went to a ton of major centres.”

Here’s a look at how to make the Nashville Hot Chicken dish on the menu at Brazen Hall Kitchen & Brewery.

Nashville Hot Sauce – Ingredients:

2 cups canola oil

1/2 cup of your favourite hot sauce

3 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp honey

1/3 cup chili powder

1 tbsp paprika

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp white vinegar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 egg

1 tbsp kosher salt

Puree all ingredients in a blender or food processor until well combined. Reserve in the fridge in a food safe container.

Buttermilk Brined Chicken – Ingredients:

Buttermilk brine

1L buttermilk

1 can or bottle of your favourite beer (we use Brazen Blonde)

1/4 cup of your favourite hot sauce

1 tsp kosher salt

Chicken thighs and/or drumsticks

Mix all ingredients together and pour overtop of the chicken. Cover and store overnight for up to two days.

Flour Dredge – Ingredients:

4 cups all purpose flour

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp cayenne

1 tbsp kosher salt

After your chicken has been brined overnight, dredge your chicken in the flour mixture, making sure to coat entire chicken and really rub the flour into it (that’s how you get the super crispy skin!).

In a very deep pot put enough oil to be able to completely submerge chicken (at least a few liters). Bring the temperature of the oil slowly to 360 degrees farenheit (you will need a fryer thermometer to make sure).

Once oil is at temperature, carefully submerge floured chicken into hot oil. Continue to cook until chicken reaches 165 degrees farenheit (using an instant read thermometer, temping a few different areas of the chicken to make sure).

Transfer the fried chicken into a large metal mixing bowl and smother it with the Nashville hot sauce you made earlier.

Place chicken on a large serving plate on top of your favourite toasted sourdough.

Finish by covering the fried chicken with a handful of your favourite pickle slices!