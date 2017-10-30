No goals in first leg of Whitecaps-Sounders MLS playoff matchup

There was no winner in the first leg of the Major Soccer League Western Conference Semifinals between the Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders Sunday night — and no goals, either.

Both teams have played each other many times over the decades, but it’s the first time they’ve ever played against one another in a playoff match.

While the teams played to a 0-0 draw, tensions at one point boiled over and there was a shoving match during a break late in the game.

"Everything plays in to your mind when it's a two-legged series." Post-match with Robbo #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/yDfflqqHmF — Vancouver Whitecaps (@WhitecapsFC) October 30, 2017

Carl Robinson did not start Yordy Reyna and Cristian Techera who suffered minor injuries in Wednesday’s 5-0 playoff victory of San Jose, instead opting for Nosa Igiebor and Brek Shea.

Reyna replaced Igiebor in minute 62′, while Techera came in for Christian Bolaños in minute 76′.

The rivals will clash once again in Seattle on Thursday, Nov 2, at CenturyLink Field at 7:30 p.m.