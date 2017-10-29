Recipe: Chinese claypot rice

Taryn Wa of Savoury Chef Foods demonstrates how to make Chinese claypot rice

Ingredients

1 lb (454 gm) boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite sized chunks

1 cup (250 ml) shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and halved

2 tbsp (30 ml) soy sauce

1 tbsp (15 ml) oyster sauce

1 tbsp (15 ml) Chinese cooking wine

2 tsp (10 ml) sugar

2 cups (500 ml) jasmine rice, washed until the water runs clear

3 ¾ cups (887 ml) water, chicken, or vegetable stock





2 pieces Chinese sausage, sliced1 tbsp soy sauce1 tbsp oyster sauce1 tsp sesame oil1 green onion, thinly sliced

Method

1. Mix the chicken, shiitake mushrooms, Chinese sausage, soy sauce, oyster sauce, cooking wine, and sugar together. Marinate for at least 30 minutes, preferably overnight.

2. In a large clay pot put the rice and water in. Put the chicken and mushrooms on top of the rice and cover with the lid.

3. Heat the pot on the stove over high heat until the water comes to a boil. Turn the heat down to low and simmer until the rice is cooked and all of the liquid has evaporated, about 30-40 minutes. Mix the soy sauce, oyster sauce and sesame oil together. Open the lid and drizzle this sauce in the pot. Cover and let sit for 10 minutes.

4. Add the green onions to the pot and stir. Serve.

