Fire crews battle blaze at Avenue F unoccupied house

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a house on the 300-block of Avenue F South around 7:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

Smoke and flames were showing from the back of the house.

The house was previously boarded up and appeared to be unoccupied.

Fire crews attacked the fire from the exterior while gaining access to inside the house, and found no one inside.

The power and gas were disconnected from the home and crews then worked to extinguish the fire in the walls and attic.

The damage is estimated at $150,000.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.