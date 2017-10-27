Laura Babcock depressed, unhappy in the weeks before she went missing: witness

TORONTO – A witness in the trial of two men accused of killing Laura Babcock says the young woman was depressed and talked about suicide in the weeks before she vanished five years ago.

Jeff Wilson, a film and television producer, says he met Babcock at a bar in Toronto’s west end in the summer of 2012 and she asked to move in with him right away.

He says the 23-year-old told him she did not want to stay with a roommate at a downtown apartment, or return to her parents’ place, so he let her live with him for two weeks.

The Crown alleges Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., and Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, murdered Babcock and incinerated her body.

The prosecution contends Babcock, whose body has not been found, was the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend. Both Smich and Millard have pleaded not guilty.

Wilson, 41, says he was not romantically involved with Babcock and she slept in his second bedroom during those two weeks.

