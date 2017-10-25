Canada
Regional Psychiatric Centre inmate dies

Correctional Service Canada says a Regional Psychiatric Centre inmate died on Wednesday.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an inmate at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon died on Wednesday.

Otto Edner Hansen, 46, passed away while in custody.

CSC said emergency services were called and the inmate could not be resuscitated.

At the time of his death, Hansen had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder since March 15, 2011.

Police and the coroner have been notified and CSC will review the circumstances of Hansen’s death.

