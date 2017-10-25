Chris Young and Big and Rich join Luke Bryan as headliners for Country Thunder

Some of the performers for the 2018 Country Thunder Festival have been announced including one of country’s fastest rising stars.

The festival announced Wednesday that Chris Young and Big and Rich will join Luke Bryan as headliners this year.

The festival is planning on having a headliner act for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday this year – which is different from years past.

“We’re going to get the Country Thunder Saskatchewan party started a little early in 2018!” says Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO, Troy Vollhoffer.

“After all the site renovations last year, it’s going to be amazing for our fans to be able to spend a little more time in the Craven Valley next summer – all at the same low price.”

Chris Young started his rise to fame in 2015 with his hit ‘I’m Comin Over’, which was followed by ‘Think Of You’ and ‘Sober Saturday Nights’ for three consecutive number one hits.



The legendary duo of Big and Rich will headline the inaugural Thursday night show on the main stage.

Also announced to attend the festival is Dean Brody, Lindsay Ell, Jess Moskaluke, Clay Walker, Hunter Brothers, LANCO and Roots and Boots.

The festival also announced that they will be announcing the final headliner for the festival at Friday’s Roughriders game.