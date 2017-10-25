Ontario SPCA sued by Marineland

Marineland is suing the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA).

The lawsuit, which the OSPCA confirmed was filed on Tuesday, comes several months after a justice of the peace dropped animal cruelty charges that had been laid against the Niagara Falls animal park as the result of an OSPCA investigation.

In a statement posted on its website, the OSPCA said it “vehemently denies all of the allegations and will defend itself.”

“No further comment can be made at this time as the matter is being referred to counsel and is before the courts.”

The organization’s statement did not explain the nature of the allegations contained in the lawsuit.

When contacted on Wednesday, the OSPCA declined to confirm published reports that say Marineland is suing for a sum of $21 million.

Marineland officials declined a request for comment.

The Niagara Falls tourist attraction has denied past allegations of animal cruelty at its facilities.

In August, a Niagara Falls justice of the peace dropped 11 charges against Marineland after Crown prosecutors argued there was no reasonable chance of conviction on most of the counts.

The charges, several of which were laid late last year with more in January, pertained to the park’s treatment of several animals including black bears, two species of deer, elk, peacocks and guinea hens.

— With files from The Canadian Press