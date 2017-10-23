Search and rescue crews find lost hiker near Pisew Falls, Manitoba

A 19-year-old hiker from Thompson was found cold and wet but safe after getting lost and spending the night alone in the woods on Saturday.

She had set out in the late morning, early afternoon on a 22 kilometre hike that follows Grass River to see Kwasitchewan Falls south of Thompson. Emergency crews were first notified she was missing Saturday evening just after 9 p.m.

RCMP officers and a Conservation officer searched through Saturday night but failed to find her.

RELATED: Lions Bay Search and Rescue team called out to save stranded hiker

The next morning more RCMP officers, search crews from Winnipeg and Cross Lake and Canadian Rangers from Snow Lake and Gillam joined in. A helicopter was sent out to help but had to head back because of bad weather.

After searching all morning and for much of the afternoon, the hiker was found at 3:20 p.m. RCMP said she was “cold, wet and hungry, but able to move on her own power.” She was transported out of the area in a boat.

RELATED: Manitoba RCMP find body of missing canoer, foul play not suspected

“With the deteriorating weather, we were becoming quite concerned for the hiker,” Sergeant Ben Sewell of the RCMP in Manitoba North District said. “We were able to use a number of resources and thankfully, this was a successful outcome as we were able to get her off the trail safe and sound.”