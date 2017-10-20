Boater
October 20, 2017 2:32 pm

Manitoba RCMP find body of missing canoer, foul play not suspected

By Online Producer  Global News
Selkirk RCMP found the body of a man who was first reported missing the morning of Oct. 6.

The 53-year-old man was fishing at Sunset Beach, just south of Grand Marais, Manitoba. RCMP said his vehicle and trailer were found at the beach where he’d regularly put his canoe in to fish.

Multiple units including Selkirk RCMP, Police Dog Services, Search and Rescue, Canadian Forces Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the East Beaches Fire and Rescue helped with the search.

No foul play is suspected in the death.

