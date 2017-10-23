Saskatoon weather outlook: snow, rain and wind ahead

Snow, wind and rain on the way as the temperature roller-coaster ride continues.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After a wet weekend with 11.6 millimetres of rain falling in the city, drier conditions have moved in to start the work week.

The clouds that started the day quickly moved out this morning and after dipping back to 3 degrees overnight, we were able to warm up into high single digits by noon with winds gusting up to 40 to 50 km/h.

Beautiful blue skies & sunshine outside in Saskatoon on this Monday morning! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/2IC5kZqYLM — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 23, 2017

Winds are also a bit breezy today, from the west-northwest at 28 gusting to 42 km/h in Saskatoon now. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/xCSxL5T0FU — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 23, 2017

Head to Kindersley, Leader or Lucky Lake if you want double digit heat this noon hour! #yxe is close at +9 #Sask pic.twitter.com/bciwLK86hb — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 23, 2017

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine will continue for the rest of the day with breezy northwesterly winds continuing to gust upwards of 50 km/h as we rise up to an afternoon high just into double digits.

Tonight

Clear skies will stick around this evening before some clouds associated with a warm push of air move in overnight as we dip back just below freezing.

Tuesday

A short-lived upper ridge of high pressure builds in for the day Tuesday and once some cloud cover slips through in the first half of the day, we should tap into some sunny breaks later on.

The ridge will help boost temperatures up into the mid teens later on with a breezy west-northwesterly wind around 35 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h in the afternoon.

Wednesday-Friday

A precipitation-packed low pressure system will bring in rain early Wednesday that is likely to switch over to some snow later on and into the evening as is passes through with a daytime high struggling into double digits.

Depending how early the rain changes over to snow and how much falls, this could be the city’s first accumulating snowfall of the season.

Strong northwesterly winds will kick in Wednesday night with gusts upwards of 70 to 80 km/h possible as cool air dives in with lows back a few degrees below freezing for the rest of the week.

Daytime highs will pop up a few degrees above zero Thursday before returning to mid-single digits on Friday with clouds in and out for the rest of the week.

Weekend Outlook

Some slightly warmer air should shift in on Saturday with a daytime high back in double digits under a mix of sun and cloud before another cold front drops us back into single digits Sunday with more clouds.

The Oct. 23 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Taylor Guillou at Chitek Lake:

