Ryan Nugent-Hopkins finally becoming faceoff force

Finally, faceoffs might be a strength for Edmonton Oilers‘ centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Over his first six seasons in the NHL, Nugent-Hopkins was never even close to 50 per cent in the dot. His best year was 2014/15, when he finished at 46 per cent.

But so far this season, Nugent-Hopkins has been strong in the circle. He went 9/12 in Thursday’s win in Chicago and sits at 56.2 per cent after six games.

“The past few games, I’ve been feeling pretty good,” Nugent-Hopkins said.

“Getting over 50 per cent has been a big goal of mine. It’s something that I’ve needed to improve on for years. Just have to keep working on it.”

While Nugent-Hopkins keeps pushing in the faceoff circle, his coach has noticed strong play all over the ice.

“Over and above that, he’s played very hard minutes. He’s played competitive, scrappy, nose-over-the-puck minutes,” head coach Todd McLellan said. “Feel good about putting him on the ice right now.”

Injured forwards Leon Draisaitl and Drake Caggiula are not expected to return to action against Philadelphia on Saturday. Draisaitl will miss his fourth straight game with concussion-type symptoms. Defenceman Matt Benning is available after getting over an illness.

READ MORE: Leon Draisaitl out as Edmonton Oilers wrap up three days of hard practice

Catch the Oilers and Flyers on 630 CHED Saturday with the Face-off Show at 9:30 a.m. The game starts at 11 a.m.