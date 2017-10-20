Saskatoon weather outlook – wild winds move back in

Wet start to the weekend with winds picking back up as a cool down moves in.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

5 degrees was where Saskatoon started out the day under mostly cloudy skies with a bit of mist in the morning.

After a windy week across the board, we’re finally getting a break from the breezy conditions to end off the work week as temperatures slid up into high single digits heading into the noon hour under mostly cloudy skies.

READ MORE: Hurricane force winds slam Saskatchewan with gusts up to 131 km/h

Golden in living steps

Golden in awakening sunrisen strength

Golden in #Saskatchewan Morning

Golden In Friday Skies#Poem @PQuinlanGlobal pic.twitter.com/RllkR9Pnoq — Edwin Pierrot (@edwinpierrot26) October 20, 2017

A bit of mist this morning in Saskatoon, but it's now starting to fizzle https://t.co/osEMcLSZae #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/y6JertsvZb — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 20, 2017

A kick of heat ahead of a system pushing into Alberta warms us through the afternoon to a daytime high in the upper teens or low 20s as high clouds linger over the region.

Friday Night

As that system slides into Saskatchewan Friday night, it’ll keep us in the clouds through the evening and bring in rain overnight as we dip back into mid single digits.

Saturday

Rain will start the weekend on Saturday morning as cold air crashes in and kicks up cool northwesterly winds to 30 km/h with gusts upwards of 50 km/h.

Clouds will clear out later in the day as we attempt to rise up to a daytime high just into low double digits.

Sunday

More clouds will move back in on Sunday as we get a bit of a break from the winds, but just for 1 day.

Also an added bonus to end off the weekend is that temperatures should be able to spring back to an afternoon high in low double digits later in the day.

Work Week Outlook

Winds return in full force to start off the work week with gusts upwards of 60 km/h on Monday and they’re expected to stay strong right through the week, picking up to near warning strength Wednesday as another cold front swings through.

Ahead of the front, afternoon highs should warm up from low double digits Monday with some sun, then into the mid teens Tuesday and Wednesday before diving back into single digits to end the week with more clouds.

