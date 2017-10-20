Piece of Edmonton history ending with demolition of old Walterdale Bridge

The life of the old Walterdale Bridge is coming to an end.

Demolition work will begin on the old bridge soon with the removal of the north truss.

On Friday afternoon, project manager Ryan Teplitsky will provide more details about the demolition.

The old Walterdale was built in 1913 by the Dominion Bridge Company. It was named after John Walter, who was an early settler and ran a ferry at the same location of the bridge.

The new $155-million Walterdale Bridge opened in September after more than four years of construction.

There were multiple delays with the project because of late arriving material and weather-sensitive work.

The contractor, Acciona-Pacer Joint Venture, has been charged two kinds of penalties for the delays: $10,000/day for site occupancy and $7,000/day for administration costs.

The site occupancy penalties started accruing on June 12, 2015 — the day APJV promised the bridge would open — while the administration costs penalties started accruing on Oct. 15, 2016.

