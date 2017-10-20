Toronto criminal lawyer charged with child porn offences

A 54-year-old Toronto criminal lawyer is facing child pornography charges following a four-year police investigation.

Toronto police said their probe began on Oct. 10, 2013, after they were advised that the accused possessed and accessed child sexual abuse material on computer devices in his home in the Sheppard Avenue East and Yonge Street area.

Police said they attempted to secure the evidence on Nov. 1, 2013, but were unable to do so as they believed some of the material on the devices was subject to attorney-client privilege.

READ MORE: Lawyers offering free services to those caught up in Toronto police sex sting

Investigators said the material had to be independently reviewed, as required by law, before they were released.

Police said Jamuar Sharat Vijaya of Toronto was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with one count each of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

According to the Law Society of Upper Canada, the suspect operated a private practice in North York near Lawrence Avenue and Don Mills Road.

READ MORE: Toronto lawyer facing sex assault charges now charged with indecent act

A Facebook page with the suspect’s name and image indicates he studied at the University of Windsor.

A description on the website says he is an “experienced criminal trial lawyer in the GTA” and lives with his wife and children in Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).